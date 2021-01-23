Years & Years cover Pet Shop Boys’ ‘It’s A Sin’ as TV show premieres

Years & Years have shared a cover of Pet Shop Boys classic ‘It’s A Sin’ as Olly Alexander’s new TV show of the same name premieres.

The first episode of Russell T Davies’ Aids drama aired on Channel 4 last night (January 22).

The new cover is a solo piano version of the synth-pop track, and a cut of the proceeds from the song are set to go to the George House Trust charity.

Listen to it below.

Discussing the charity’s work, Alexander tweeted: “a portion of the proceeds will be donated to George House Trust an incredible charity that have been providing HIV support, advice and advocacy services to improve health outcomes since 1985.”

with #itsasin premiering tonight, we thought we'd release a lil acoustic version of the iconic @petshopboys track ✨https://t.co/10uzfzgT9E pic.twitter.com/fWgksXmga2 — olly alexander ✨ (@alexander_olly) January 22, 2021

Speaking to NME this week about his starring role in Russell T Davies’ new show, Alexander said revealed that he scrapped an entire album’s worth of songs for the band when the coronavirus pandemic hit last spring.

“The pandemic happened and I went back to square one and just wanted to make a lot of upbeat, euphoric dance tunes,” Alexander told NME, revealing that he had an entire album’s worth of songs ready to go that he then discarded.

“That’s what I’ve been focused on the majority of 2020 doing,” he added of work on the new album. “Definitely the show had an impact on that. Although I don’t think it’s going to sound ’80s, I’m trying to channel that energy and dancefloor transcendence.”

Reviewing It’s A Sin, NME wrote: “By telling this story through the eyes of warm, flawed and sometimes frustrating characters you’ll care about, it offers a heartbreaking reminder of the countless lives claimed by HIV/AIDS.”