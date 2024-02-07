Years & Years’ Olly Alexander announces details of UK Eurovision single ‘Dizzy’

Olly Alexander has shared details of his upcoming Eurovision 2024 single, ‘Dizzy’.

The Years & Years singer-songwriter will represent the UK at this year’s edition of the contest, with the Grand Final due to take place in Malmö, Sweden on Saturday, May 11. He’ll succeed the UK’s previous contestant Mae Muller, who finished second to last in 2023.

Alexander confirmed last December that his then-untitled Eurovision track would be “electronic” and “something you can dance to”, adding: “It’s not a ballad.” He also revealed that he’d worked on the single with producer Danny L Harle (Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek).

Today (February 7), the artist announced that he’ll release ‘Dizzy’ on Friday, March 1. “I actually can’t wait to perform this on the Eurovision stage….omg 💥❤️‍🔥,” he wrote alongside the song’s official artwork.

You can pre-save/pre-add the single here, and check out the post below.

DIZZY 🌀😵‍💫 my brand new single is coming march 1st !! i actually can’t wait to perform this on the eurovision stage….omg 💥❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/yETPETkzHj pic.twitter.com/hWUvqN2fOO — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) February 7, 2024

The stage design for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest was revealed in late 2023. It is described as “a unique 360-degree experience that surrounds the audience and viewers” in the 15,500-capacity Malmö Arena.

Alexander previously said he hoped to “fly the flag for the [UK] in the gayest way possible” when he takes to the stage with ‘Dizzy’. He also told fans that he had “a lot of music ready to go” last December.

“The song that I have for Eurovision I made with Danny L Harle, who’s a brilliant pop producer, and we made basically a whole album,” Alexander explained at the time.

“So I’ve got a lot of music ready to go so I’m so, so excited that it’s coming.”

The singer last released an album in the form of Years & Years’ third studio effort, ‘Night Call’, which arrived in early 2022. The project saw Alexander go solo, parting ways with his former bandmates Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen.

Last month, over 1,000 Swedish artists called for Israel to be banned from the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. Robyn, Fever Ray, and First Aid Kit were among those who signed an open letter to the European Broadcast Union (EBU).

On January 2, meanwhile, Eurovision organisers announced that the Caribbean would be participating in the contest for the first time.