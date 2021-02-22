Years & Years’ Olly Alexander confirms arrival of new music later this year

Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander has seemingly confirmed that new music from the synth-pop band is set to arrive later this year.

The frontman of the London group has won widespread praise for his role in Russell T Davies’ recent TV drama Years & Years, but says he has no plans to abandon his recording career.

Speaking to OK Magazine, he said: “[My ultimate goal is] to continue performing.

“It’s A Sin was such a profound experience that has made me think, ‘Wow I would really love another go at something like this.’

“It’s been amazing and I really want to do it again, but I’m going to take it as it comes.

“I’m putting out more music this year, but I am also going to see what happens.”

He also affirmed his love for music by saying he will keep singing “until [he] dies”.

The band’s last album came in 2018’s ‘Palo Santo’.