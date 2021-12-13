Years & Years’ Olly Alexander teases “sneaky collaboration” in “the dance music world”

Years & Years‘ Olly Alexander has teased a “sneaky” forthcoming collaboration, which he describes as being “in the dance music world”.

The band, which now operates as a solo project for Alexander, will release new album ‘Night Call’ early next year, while Alexander recently collaborated with Kylie Minogue on the song ‘A Second To Midnight’.

According to the singer and It’s A Sin star, another high-profile collaboration is now in the works following the Kylie link-up.

Speaking at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball in London over the weekend (December 11), Alexander told BANG Showbiz: “I might have a sneaky collaboration lined up. I can’t tell you, but it’s in the sort of dance music world.”

Of the song itself, he added: “I am excited about that as it’s a song I really love.”

Years & Years’ new album ‘Night Call’ is set to arrive on January 7 next year, and has been previewed by a host of singles.

The project first returned in April with single ‘Starstruck’, before the singles ‘Crave’ and Galantis collaboration ‘Sweet Talker’ arrived in the following months.

Speaking earlier this year about his new album, Alexander said in a statement: “I was writing from a fantastical space, stuck in the same four walls. I wanted to have as much pleasure as possible in the music.”

Last month Alexander shared details of a new UK and Irish arena tour next year – see the full list of dates below.

MAY 2022

19 – Brighton, Centre

20 – Bournemouth, International Centre

21 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

26 – London, Wembley Arena

28 – Manchester, AO Arena

JUNE 2022

24 – Dublin, National Museum of Ireland

25 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park