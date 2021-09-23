Years & Years tease new single ‘Crave’, coming next week

Years & Years have teased a new track called ‘Crave’ – check out the official artwork below.

The pop outfit, which is now an Olly Alexander solo project, announced the upcoming single on social media today (September 23).

‘Crave’ is set to arrive at 5pm BST next Tuesday (September 28), with the post promising that there is “more to be revealed soon”. The track will follow on from April’s ‘Starstruck’, the first solo Alexander release.

The black-and-yellow cover art sees the singer stood topless with a snake draped around his neck. “I’m reeeeetweeeeting!” Alexander wrote, sharing the post on his personal Twitter profile.

You can see that below.

Following the arrival of ‘Starstruck’, Years & Years recruited Kylie Minogue for a collaborative remix of the single. Alexander also joined forces with Elton John for a cover of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘It’s A Sin’, with the pair performing the track live at the BRITs 2021.

Elsewhere, Years & Years reimagined Lady Gaga’s ‘Edge Of Glory’ to mark the 10th anniversary of the latter’s 2011 album ‘Born This Way’.

Explaining that Y&Y’s upcoming third record would be a solo endeavour, Alexander previously explained: “The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.

“These past twelve months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you’ve given us over the years (& years). New music will be coming this spring.”

Earlier this year, Olly Alexander told NME that he scrapped an entire album’s worth of Years & Years songs when the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020. He said he “wanted to make a lot of upbeat, euphoric dance tunes”.