Years & Years to continue as “solo project” for Olly Alexander

Years & Years have announced that they will continue as a solo project for singer Olly Alexander, with the rest of his bandmates taking a backseat role from now on.

The synth-pop trio explained that their upcoming third album has been an “Olly” endeavour, although Emre Turkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy will still continue to remain closely connected.

“The three of us are still good friends, they wrote in a statement shared to social media.

Advertisement

“Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.

“These past twelve months have been crazy for us all and we want to thank you for the love and support you’ve given us over the years (& years).

“New music will be coming this spring.”

The update comes after Alexander previously confirmed that fans can expect new music later this year.

Speaking to OK Magazine, after the success of his acclaimed appearance in Russell T Davies’ TV Drama It’s A Sin, he said: “[My ultimate goal is] to continue performing.

Advertisement

“It’s A Sin was such a profound experience that has made me think, ‘Wow I would really love another go at something like this.’

“It’s been amazing and I really want to do it again, but I’m going to take it as it comes.

“I’m putting out more music this year, but I am also going to see what happens.”