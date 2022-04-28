Years & Years to play TRNSMT 2022 as festival completes line-up

The final names have been confirmed for the 2022 edition of TRNSMT Festival with Years & Years joining the bill as special guests – get tickets here.

Olly Alexander will take to the Main Stage on 9 July before Fontaines D.C., The Snuts, Foals and The Strokes.

Dylan has also been added to the same stage as TRNSMT completes its 2022 line-up. Check out the finalised poster below:

Here’s your final additions to our @cinchuk presents TRNSMT lineup! Special Guest @yearsandyears and @dyl_an will be playing on the Main Stage on Saturday 9th and @TheSkinnerBros will be headlining the River Stage on Friday 8th! Tickets ~ https://t.co/P6LlXfxSOP pic.twitter.com/XF9Pfk6AuJ — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) April 28, 2022

Advertisement

TRNSMT takes place July 8-10 and will be headlined by The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini with appearances from Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee, Sigrid and Jimmy Eat World.

Sam Fender, Tom Grennan, The Regrettes, Self Esteem, Wet Leg, Kennyhoopla, Alfie Templeman and CMAT have also been confirmed to play. Tickets are available here.

TRSNMT returned in September last year after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID and the 2021 event was postponed from May.

The event at Glasgow Green saw the likes of The Courteeners, Ian Brown, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers play to 50,000 people while Becky Hill drew such a huge crowd, organisers had to temporarily close the stage.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Years & Years released their third album ‘Night Call’ which went on to top the UK album charts.

It’s the first record from Years & Years since the departure of Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen.

“We could never really agree on what we liked in the music and what direction we wanted to go in, so that made the songwriting process difficult,” the singer told NME of the experience of working as a trio. “ Pop was, like, a dirty world, which is a little crazy. I really love all the music we made, but it always came with its own complications.”

Years & Years will hit the road for a UK tour this May – check out the full schedule below and get tickets here.

Years & Years will play:

MAY 2022

19 – Brighton, Centre

20 – Bournemouth, International Centre

21 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

26 – London, Wembley Arena

28 – Manchester, AO Arena

JUNE 2022

24 – Dublin, National Museum of Ireland

25 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park