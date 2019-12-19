Yeasayer have split up: “It is a decision that has not been made lightly”

Brooklyn experimentalists Yeasayer have announced that they have decided to part ways.

Sharing the announcement via social media, the band posted a statement on Facebook that begins: “We have decided that Yeasayer has reached its end. It is a decision that has not been made lightly or swiftly, but the three of us agree that it is the right one at the right time.”

The statement continues: “We count ourselves lucky to have shared our 15 years as a band with so many people all over the world. To all that have supported us and engaged in our musical universe over the years, we thank you.”

Advertisement

The post was simply signed: “Anand, Chris and Ira.”

Made up of Chris Keating, Ira Wolf Tuton, and Anand Wilder, Yeasayer formed in 2006 and released five studio albums: ‘All Hour Cymbals’ (2007), ‘Odd Blood’ (2010), ‘Fragrant World’ (2012), ‘Amen & Goodbye’ (2016) and this year’s ‘Erotic Reruns’.

Elsewhere, Pretty Vicious have announced that they are splitting up.

The Welsh band only released their debut album ‘Beauty Of Youth’ back in July, but in a statement issued in October the group confirmed that they would be bringing the curtain down on Pretty Vicious in December.

Advertisement

“It is with heavy hearts that we have decided that the band cannot continue on the emotional rollercoaster we have been riding for the last five years,” the statement begins. “Events since we finished the album have meant that we could not promote the album which we are so proud of.