Yellowcard resume Juice WRLD lawsuit following rapper’s death

Yellowcard have resumed their lawsuit alleging copyright infringement against the late rapper Juice WRLD a week-and-a-half after his tragic death.

The now-defunct pop-punk band allege that Juice’s ‘Lucid Dreams’ illegally sampled their 2006 song ‘Holly Wood Die’, citing “melodic elements” in the two songs which they say are “virtually identical”. [via AltPress]

Yellowcard halted legal proceedings following the recent death of Juice, who died at the age of 21 on December 8.

According to XXL, the band have now resumed the lawsuit, which is seeking $15 million in damages. Yellowcard are being represented by Richard Busch, the Nashville-based lawyer who represented the Marvin Gaye estate in their successful ‘Blurred Lines’ lawsuit in 2015.

You can hear the two tracks in question above and below.

The estate of Juice WRLD now has until February 4, 2020 to respond to Yellowcard’s lawsuit, which also names ‘Lucid Dreams’ producers Taz Taylor and Nick Mira and the labels Interscope and Grade A Productions as co-defendants.

Last week, thousands of Juice WRLD fans gathered in Chicago to hold a vigil for the late rapper.

Speaking to NME, one fan, 22-year-old Jeremy Hill, said: “The impact [Juice] had on me, I can’t even describe.

“I was in a dark place when I got into him and he helped me get over a heartbreak. He really gave voice to the voiceless. It’s like he was one of us.”