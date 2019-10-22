Yellowcard sue Juice WRLD for £11.5million in ‘Lucid Dreams’ copyright infringement case

The defunct pop punk group claim he stole “melodic elements” of a 2006 song

Yellowcard have sued Juice WRLD for £11.5million ($15million) over the rapper’s hit song ‘Lucid Dreams’, which they claim plagiarised parts of their 2006 song ‘Holly Wood Died’.

The pop punk group – which announced their disbandment in 2016 and played their last show the following year – filed the complaint on Monday (October 21), Billboard reports. It names Juice WRLD, his ‘Lucid Dreams’ co-writer Taz Taylor and producer Nick Mira, along with the associated publishing groups and record labels.

Yellowcard allege that Juice WRLD copied “melodic elements” from ‘Holly Wood Died’ “without license or consent”. Their complaint reads, “The Infringing Work and Infringing Sound Recording are not only substantially similar to the Original Work, but in some places virtually identical.” The band also provided a chart that analysed both songs, noting similar elements like hooks, vocal melodies and melisma. Hear both songs below:

Holly Wood Died

In their complaint, the band also point to Juice WRLD’s open admiration for emo rock and pop punk music, specifically his love for the Fall Out Boy album ‘From Under the Cork Tree’ – whose producer Neal Avron also produced Yellowcard’s 2006 album ‘Lights and Sounds’, which ‘Holly Wood Died’ appears on.

“Since it is very common for a fan of works produced for an artist by a specific producer to listen to other works by that same producer,” Yellowcard state in their complaint, “it is likely that Defendant Juice WRLD’s appreciation for the album ‘From Under the Cork Tree’ led to exposure to Yellowcard’s album ‘Lights and Sounds’ and the Original Work ‘Holly Wood Died’.”

Yellowcard are asking for damages “in excess” of £11.5million ($15million), and a “running royalty and/or ownership share” in ‘Lucid Dreams’ or statutory damages “for each act of copyright infringement”’. They are also asking for Juice WRLD and the other defendants to be “permanently enjoined” from exploiting ‘Lucid Dreams’ in the future.

Last year, ‘Lucid Dreams’ producer Nick Mira claimed (in a series of now-deleted tweets) that Sting, whose song ‘Shape Of My Heart’ is interpolated on the Juice WRLD track, was suing them despite already receiving 85% of royalties from the song.

This ‘Lucid Dreams’ lawsuit comes on the heels of other high-profile plagiarism claims against rappers and hip-hop artists. Two producers recently alleged that Lizzo denied them credit on her hit song ‘Truth Hurts’, while another singer has accused Lizzo of plagiarising her work on her single ‘Juice’. Earlier this month, Lil Nas X, Cardi B and the producers of their collaboration ‘Rodeo’ were sued for copyright infringement.