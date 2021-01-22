Yes, Bernie Sanders has seen all of your inauguration memes

Bernie Sanders has responded after his appearance at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony this week was given the meme treatment – with fans editing the Vermont Senator into album covers old and new.

Sanders, who took the “very difficult” decision to suspend his presidential campaign last April, was among the limited crowd at the US Capitol on Wednesday (January 20) as Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th POTUS.

Donning a coat, a pair of mittens and a protective face mask, the shivering politician’s appearance was soon transformed into one of the biggest memes of inauguration day as fans superimposed the politician into the artwork for records by The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Arctic Monkeys, Paramore, The Killers, Foals and many more.

Advertisement

Garrett Haake of NBC News now reports that Sanders is only too aware of the online masterpieces.

Offering his succinct thoughts on going viral, Sanders said: “It makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont. We have some good coats, as well.”

Offering the briefest of expansions on his thoughts , the Senator also told CBS’ Gayle King: “You know, in Vermont we dress warm. We know something about the cold, and we’re not so concerned with good fashion. We want to keep warm, and that’s what I did today.”

Artists themselves also got in on the meme action yesterday (January 21). Blondie shared a 2021 version of their iconic ‘Parallel Lines’ cover featuring Sanders as part of the band’s line-up, while Haim tweeted an edit of their ‘Days Are Gone’ artwork. “Y’all always knew Bernie Sanders was the 4th sis,” they captioned the post.

Advertisement

Delivering his first speech as president at the ceremony, Joe Biden said: “The people – the will of the people – has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious; democracy is fragile. And at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

Following the ceremony, the likes of Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen and Katy Perry performed as part of the Celebrating America livestream.

New Radicals, meanwhile, reunited for the first time in 22 years to play ‘You Get What You Give’ on Parade Across America.