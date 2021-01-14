YFN Lucci turns himself in to police after facing murder charge

Rapper YFN Lucci has turned himself in to police after facing a murder charge linked to a fatal shooting last month.
Lucci, real name Rayshawn Bennett, is currently being held in Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail after police announced on Tuesday (January 12) that the 29-year-old was wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police allege that Bennett is linked to the suspicious death of 28-year-old James Adams. On December 10, Adams was found in south-west Atlanta with a gunshot wound to his head.
Police believe that Adams suffered the injury nearby, and was subsequently transported to the location at which he was found. Adams later succumbed to his injury.
YFN Lucci’s mugshots have been released. He’s set to make his first appearance tomorrow, officials tell us. pic.twitter.com/iD8DoZwBpi
— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 14, 2021
A second victim, Kevin Wright, 32, also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to his abdomen – with police believing that the two incidents are linked.
Police have already arrested two other men, 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, over their alleged involvement in the shootings.
NME has reached out to YFN Lucci’s representative for comment.
YFN Lucci last released music just days after the shooting is believed to have taken place. He featured on OMB Peezy’s single ‘Hustle’, which hit streaming services on December 18. His latest mixtape, ‘Wish Me Well 3’, came out on December 4.