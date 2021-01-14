YFN Lucci turns himself in to police after facing murder charge

Rapper YFN Lucci has turned himself in to police after facing a murder charge linked to a fatal shooting last month.

Lucci, real name Rayshawn Bennett, is currently being held in Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail after police announced on Tuesday (January 12) that the 29-year-old was wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“The presumption of innocence is a fundamental constitutional right for every citizen. Beyond this, we have no further comment at this time,” his attorney Thomas Reynolds told CNN yesterday (January 13).