YFN Lucci’s attorney claims there’s “no basis” for rapper’s murder charge

YFN Lucci’s attorney has said there is “no basis” for his client’s murder charge after the rapper turned himself in to police earlier this week.

Lucci — real name Rayshawn Bennett — was wanted in Atlanta over his alleged connection to a fatal December 10 shooting.

Bennett, who was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault among other offences, presented himself to police on January 13.

“Our review of the initial evidence made available to us, indicates there is no basis for any criminal charges against Rayshawn Bennett,” Lucci’s attorney, Drew Findling, told Billboard in a statement.

“We will continue our own investigation on his behalf.”

Citing an arrest warrant, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that police believe Bennett was the driver in the allegedly gang-related murder of James Adams on December 10.

28-year-old Adams was found in South-West Atlanta with a bullet wound to the head. He later succumbed to his injury.

Another shooting victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, survived an injury sustained on the same day. Authorities believe that the two incidents are linked.

Police have already arrested two other men, 23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts, over their alleged involvement in the shootings.

YFN Lucci is currently being held without bond. NME has reached out to his representatives for comment.