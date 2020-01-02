News Music News

YG apologises to the LGBTQ community

"My old views on life was ignorant"

Charlotte Krol
Rapper YG performs in December 2019
Rapper YG performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

YG has ushered in the new year with an apology to the LGBTQ community.

The Californian rapper said sorry for what he called “ignorant” views in his past. He did not specify what exactly those were.

The 29-year-old Compton native, whose real name Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson, took to Twitter on Wednesday (January 1) to issue the apology, writing: “it’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant. i apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like i was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!”

Advertisement

In other news, in November YG brought Stormy Daniels out on stage to perform his signature tune ‘FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)’ at Tyler, The Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival.

Before launching into the track Daniels, told the crowd: “My name is Stormy Fucking Daniels, and I am the reason that Donald Trump is fucked.” You can watch footage below.

Daniels alleged that she slept with the US President in her book ‘Full Disclosure’ and described his penis in full, gory detail – comparing it to the character Toad from Mario Kart.

Their duet came days after Donald Trump stopped by New York’s Madison Square Garden for UFC 244 and was met with boos and people yelling the lyrics to ‘FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)’ at him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Blogs

The Strokes, Cardi B, The Killers and Halsey: all the awesome new albums coming out in 2020

Rhian Daly -
Next year is gonna be stacked with big and brilliant releases from the likes of Green Day, Grimes and more. Lucky future us.
Read more
Music News

Tributes paid after rising rapper Lexii Alijai dies aged 21

Nick Reilly -
RIP.
Read more
Features

RIP Vaughan Oliver: The visionary 4AD artist who defined the aesthetic of a subculture

Mark Beaumont -
Remembering Vaughan Oliver: 1957-2019
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.