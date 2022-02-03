YG Entertainment confirms 10 of its artists have fully recovered from COVID-19

10 YG Entertainment artists have fully recovered from COVID-19 and are no longer in quarantine, confirms the label.

YG issued a statement earlier today (February 3) via Break News announcing that 10 of its artists, who were all previously diagnosed with the virus, have recovered and are no longer in isolation.

These artists include WINNER’s Lee Seung-hoon, iKON’s Kim Jin-hwan, Song Yun-hyeong, Goo Jun-hoe, Kim Dong-hyuk and Jung Chan-woo, TREASURE’s Choi Hyun-seok, Yoshi, Jun-gyu and Mashiho. This means all idols who were previously reported to have contracted the virus have now recovered.

“They were respectively quarantined in their homes and health authorities evaluated that they were in no danger of further spreading the virus,” wrote YG, as translated by Korea JoongAng Daily. “They were released from their quarantine as of yesterday (February 2).”

The music label also noted in their statement that all 10 infected artists had shown no signs of serious symptoms and had been in “good health”, before concluding that “we are aware that the daily number of new COVID-19 cases is rising rapidly both locally and globally and we are making our best efforts to secure the safety of our artists and staff.”

YG Entertainment had first reported that several members from iKON and WINNER had tested positive for the coronavirus on January 23, after which more YG Entertainment artists from these two groups as well as TREASURE had also contracted the virus across the following days.

TREASURE are currently set to make their highly anticipated comeback with ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ on February 15. It is the long-awaited follow-up to TREASURE’s first studio album, ‘The First Step: Treasure Effect’, which was released on January 2021. That record had been preceded by a three-part mini-album series called ‘The First Step’.