YG Entertainment to debut new girl group in 2023

YG Entertainment has announced plans to debut a new girl group in 2023.

The agency took to social media earlier today (December 30) to post a teaser for their forthcoming idol group. The image features a silhouette of seven members, accompanied by text reading “YG NEXT MOVEMENT” and a “coming soon” date of January 1, 2023, 12am KST.

YG Entertainment’s newest act will be the agency’s first girl group after seven years, after BLACKPINK’s debut in 2016. Other details on the agency’s forthcoming group, such as a line-up and a definite debut date, have yet to be released at the time of publication.

News of YG Entertainment’s forthcoming girl group comes after several idols ended their exclusive contracts with the agency. Earlier today (December 30), the members of iKON announced that they have decided to end the group’s exclusive contract following a mutual agreement with the agency.

Big Bang members Taeyang and Daesung also parted ways with the agency following the expiration of their contracts this week, several months after rapper T.O.P left the agency in February. It was later announced that Taeyang had signed an exclusive contract with YG subsidiary The Black Label.

Reports of a potential change in management for BLACKPINK also surfaced earlier today (December 30), although a representative from YG Entertainment has since responded that “It’s hard to confirm whether they will sign with The Black Label or not after their contracts end.”