YG Entertainment addresses concerns regarding BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s health

YG Entertainment has issued a statement addressing concerns about the health of BLACKPINK member Jisoo.

Earlier this week, fans expressed concern about Jisoo’s health after noticing what seemed to be a lump on the side of her neck in photos of her recent performances. They also urged the idol to have the lump checked by medical professionals.

YG Entertainment has since responded to these concerns through a statement issued to South Korean press, assuring fans that the idol is not facing any health issues. “Jisoo is currently handling BLACKPINK’s world tour schedule without any trouble, and there is nothing wrong with her health,” the management agency’s statement reads, per SBS Star.

BLACKPINK are currently on the North American leg of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour. The group performed at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena yesterday (November 3) and are set to wrap up their North American tour with a performance at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on November 20.

From there, the group will perform in six European cities for the rest of the year, before touring Asia and Australia in 2023.

Apart from their ongoing world tour, BLACKPINK are also set to headline the British Summer Time music festival, happening on July 2, 2023 at London’s Hyde Park. The group’s upcoming performance at the concert marks the girl group’s UK festival debut.

BLACKPINK also received two nominations for this year’s People’s Choice Awards, set to take place on December 6. The quartet is nominated for The Group of 2022, while the accompanying video treatment for title track ‘Pink Venom’ is nominated for The Music Video of 2022.

Votes for the People’s Choice Awards can be cast through their official website until November 9, 11:59pm ET. Fans and voters are allowed 25 votes a day.