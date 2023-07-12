YG Entertainment says BLACKPINK’s contracts still “under discussion”

YG Entertainment has given an update on the contract renewal progress for popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

Earlier today (July 12), South Korean news outlet Munhwa Ilbo reported that BLACKPINK member Lisa had yet to come to an agreement about a contract renewal with YG Entertainment. The outlet also alleged that it was likely that Lisa would not renew her contract with the K-pop agency following the expiration of BLACKPINK’s contracts in August.

Munhwa Ilbo also cited an anonymous Chinese agency, who told the publication: “We have been working with Lisa and YG Entertainment to see if she can appear on our show, but they have told us that it is difficult to discuss any schedules past August due to uncertainty with contract renewals,” as translated by Koreaboo.

Elsewhere in its report, the news agency also claimed that the contract renewal processes for the remaining three BLACKPINK members – namely Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé – are proceeding smoothly, citing an industry insider.

YG Entertainment has since responded to Munhwa Ilbo. In a statement to Kyunghyang Shinmun, the K-pop agency clarified that the scheduling issues for Lisa “is due to [BLACKPINK’s] tour schedule as well as her individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal”.

YG Entertainment also added that “contract renewals are currently under discussion”, though it did not specify which members it was referring to.

In other YG Entertainment news, its upcoming K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER are set to debut in September, the agency has confirmed. It also noted that a “strong hip-hop song” has been chosen for the girl group’s debut title track, with the choreography and music video already in the works.