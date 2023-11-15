YG Entertainment trainee Ahyeon to no longer debut as part of BABYMONSTER due to “health reasons”

YG Entertainment trainee Ahyeon will no longer be debuting as part of the label’s highly anticipated girl group BABYMONSTER.

Earlier today (November 15), South Korean news outlet News1 reported that BABYMONSTER will be debuting as a six-piece rather than a seven-piece with the departure of member/trainee Ahyeon from the group. The report cited “personal reasons” for her withdrawal, and also claimed that Ahyeon may re-join the group’s ranks at a later stage, but will not be present for their debut.

Several hours after the reports surfaced, a representative from YG Entertainment released an official statement through press confirming the absence of Ahyeon from the debuting BABYMONSTER line-up. “BABYMONSTER will be debuting as a six-member group with Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. After careful discussion, it was decided that Ahyeon, who prepared together [with BABYMONSTER], will be focusing on getting rest for the time being due to health reasons,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi.

“Although we are saddened to be unable to introduce Ahyeon as a member of BABYMONSTER, we made this decision for the sake of the artist’s health. We will spare no support so that Ahyeon can recover fully and return in good health.”

Despite the company’s confirmation of her absence from BABYMONSTER’s debut, it remains unclear whether Ahyeon will remain under the management of YG Entertainment. It is also unknown as of writing if the company has plans to add Ahyeon to the BABYMONSTER line-up after the group debuts with its six remaining members.

The sudden news of Ahyeon’s withdrawal from BABYMONSTER’s debut comes several days after YG Entertainment announced the band’s official debut date of November 27. The news also arrives several hours the label launched the first set of photo and video teasers for the individual members, which started with Japanese member Asa. Teasers for the remaining members will be released in the coming days.

Being the first female group to debut under YG Entertainment in seven years since BLACKPINK were launched in 2016, BABYMONSTER’s debut track will boast a “powerful mood”, according to YG.

Previously, BABYMONSTER were scheduled to debut in September. At the time that timeframe was reported, it was said the agency had chosen a “strong hip-hop song” for the group to debut with.

Earlier this year, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk confirmed the line-up for the upcoming girl group would feature all seven members featured in the group’s web show Last Evaluation, despite previously saying the group would only include five members.