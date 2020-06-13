YG shares video for new protest track ‘FTP’ following death of George Floyd

Rapper YG has shared the video for his new song, ‘FTP’ – which stands for ‘Fuck the Police’ – amid continuing protests in the US following the death of George Floyd. You can watch it below.

In the wake of Floyd’s death protests have erupted across the US and all over the world, while a large number of well-known artists have expressed outrage over his death in Minneapolis last week (May 25). Former police officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

It’s not the first politically charged track released by YG. Back in 2016, he released ‘FDT’ with Nipsey Hussle which stood for ‘Fuck Donald Trump‘. His latest seemingly nods to N.W.A.’s iconic ‘Fuck Tha Police’ track from 1988’s ‘Straight Outta Compton’.

In the video for the emotive new song, YG can be seen protesting with thousands of others in the streets of Los Angeles while footage featuring several incidents involving police brutality are cut in. Watch it below.

As the video comes to a close a statement reads: “On June 7, 2020, in protest of the police brutality against his community, YG alongside Black Lives Matter Los Angeles and BLD PWR successfully organized a peaceful protest for 100,000 people. One which is now being touted as the largest anti-racism march in Los Angeles history.”

It continued: “The footage contained in this video captures a portion of a historical day to demand an end to police brutality. Join the movement to #DefundThePolice.”

Multiple artists have released protest songs in the aftermath of Floyd’s death including Dua Saleh and LL Cool J.

Meanwhile, Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike has expanded on his recent acclaimed speech about the wave of protests that have spread across the US in the wake of Floyd’s death.

“We have to be better than burning down our own homes because if we lose Atlanta, what else we got?” the rapper said in a widely praised televised address he gave on Saturday (May 30) in which he condemned those protests in Atlanta that descended into violence.

“It is your duty to not burn your own house down for anger with an enemy. It is your duty to fortify your own house, so that you may be a house of refuge in times of organisation. And now is the time to plot, plan, strategise, organise, and mobilise.”

Earlier this month, Adele added her voice to the artists calling for justice for Floyd.

“George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t,” the singer wrote on Instagram Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum.”