New YG girl group BABYMONSTER to eliminate some members before debut

K-pop agency YG Entertainment spent the last month unveiling the seven members of its upcoming girl group BABYMONSTER. However, the company has now shared that the lineup for the new act is not yet set in stone.

At midnight KST today (March 6), the entertainment agency released a new teaser titled ‘Last Evaluation’, in which founder and producer Yang Hyun-suk informs the seven trainees that BABYMONSTER “will never be a seven-member group”.

“We want to unveil the very last evaluation to fans, which was held right before deciding the members of BABYMONSTER, and then finalise the best members as BABYMONSTER,” explained Yang. However, he did not specify how many members will make the final lineup of the group.

Several YG artists like AKMU’s Suhyun and BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie also appeared in the new clip, where they praised the skills of the seven trainees. “How can they sing like this at this age? They are so good overall,” says Jennie.

At the time of publishing, it is unclear how exactly the final members of BABYMONSTER will be chosen. The agency has also yet to specify when and how the evaluation footage will be released.

Between January to February 2023, YG Entertainment introduced the seven potential BABYMONSTER members – Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita – through a series of performance videos. The members are of Korean, Japanese and Thai descent, with ages ranging from 13 to 20. The group are set to debut some time in 2023.