YG says he won’t work with Nicki Minaj again because of 6ix9ine connection

YG has said that he doubts he will work with Nicki Minaj again due to her connection with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

6ix9ine and YG have a long-running feud, with YG once using the rainbow-haired rapper’s mugshot as his stage background for live gigs, as well as dropping the track ‘Stop Snitchin’.

Minaj and 6ix9ine recently collaborated on single ‘Trollz’, which reached number one on the US Billboard chart, before landing the biggest second week chart fall in history for a single that debuted on the top spot.

“I don’t know, my feelings was hurt,” YG responded when asked if he would work with Minaj again in the future, shaking his head to imply that he wouldn’t consider the idea.

“I’m a real street n***a… Yeah, I’m cool,” he added. See the clip below.

YG has also shared new track ‘Swag’, which will appear on the rapper’s upcoming album Laugh Now Kry Later.

The cover art for the new single sees the rapper taking a knee while dressed as NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

It follows YG’s recent emotional protest song ‘FTP’, which saw him protesting with thousands of others in the streets of Los Angeles in the track’s video.

NME recently investigated the troubling rise of Tekashi 6ix9ine. “As for 6ix9ine’s fandom: lonely people perhaps see themselves in a celebrity who is vilified by the press, on social media and in their own community – in this case hip-hop – and it seems that stans will always find a way to make excuses for their heroes,” the piece wrote.

“Daniel Hernandez may well be the brilliant creative mind that Zane Comer makes him out to be (which isn’t the same as saying he’s a good person who makes a worthwhile contribution), but attention spans are short in 2020, and this doesn’t necessarily mean the 24-year-old’s career can outlast his period of notoriety.”