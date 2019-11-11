YG teams up with Stormy Daniels for ‘Fuck Donald Trump’ at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival

"My name is Stormy fucking Daniels, and I am the reason that Donald Trump is fucked"

YG brought Stormy Daniels out on stage to perform his signature tune ‘FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)’ at Tyler, The Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival last night (November 10).

Before launching into the track Daniels, told the crowd: “My name is Stormy Fucking Daniels, and I am the reason that Donald Trump is fucked.” You can watch footage below.

Daniels alleged that she slept with the US President in her book ‘Full Disclosure’ and described his penis in full, gory detail – comparing it to the character Toad from Mario Kart.

“He knows he has an unusual penis. It has a huge mushroom head. Like a toadstool…I lay there, annoyed that I was getting fucked by a guy with Yeti pubes and a d*** like the mushroom character in Mario Kart…” she wrote in one of her extracts.

The duet comes just days after Donald Trump stopped by New York’s Madison Square Garden for UFC 244 and was met with boos and people yelling the lyrics to ‘FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)’ at him.

Not seeming to care all that much about the cold reception at the time, the president waved back at his detractors as he sat ringside for the event that saw Jorge Masvidal defeat Nate Diaz in the main event.

Meanwhile, further controversy was caused last night when Drake was forced to cut short his surprise headline set at Camp Flog, after the rapper faced unrelenting booing from fans.

Other acts on Sunday’s line-up at Camp Flog Gnaw included the likes of Brockhampton, H.E.R and Blood Orange.