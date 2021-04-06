YG’s ‘My Krazy Life’ removed from streaming platforms after ‘Meet The Flockers’ controversy

YG’s 2014 debut album ‘My Krazy Life’ has been removed from streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.

While the official reason for its removal has yet to be confirmed, it comes weeks after the album track ‘Meet The Flockers’ faced a backlash for featuring lyrics about targeting “Chinese neighbourhoods” during burglaries.

“First, you find a house and scope it out / Find a Chinese neighbourhood, cause they don’t believe in bank accounts,” YG raps on the track.

Last week it was also reported that employees at YouTube had called for the song’s removal from the site, although the request to YouTube’s Trust & Safety team was ultimately denied.

A letter to staff, as Pitchfork reports, said: “We’ll start by saying we find this video to be highly offensive and understand it is painful for many to watch, including many in Trust & Safety and especially given the ongoing violence against the Asian community. One of the biggest challenges of working in Trust & Safety is that sometimes we have to leave up content we disagree with or find offensive.”

YouTube removed YG’s 2014 song “Meet The Flockers” due to lyrics about robbing Asian people. Many of YouTube’s employees criticized the song lyrics amid the recent rise of Asian-American hate crimes. pic.twitter.com/PGFFzLfjrg — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 4, 2021

The email went on to note that the lyrics violated the company’s hate speech policy, but the song would stay up because its “artistic context” was in line with an Educational, Documentary, Scientific or Artistic exception.

The backlash follows the widespread condemnation of anti-Asian violence after a mass shooting in Atlanta last month.

The attacks took place at two spas in the city and at a massage parlour in the suburb of Acworth, which is located approximately 30 miles north of Atlanta (via the BBC).

It has been confirmed that four of the victims were women of Korean descent, while the suspect, named as Robert Aaron Long, faces multiple counts of murder as well as aggravated assault.