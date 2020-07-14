Yo La Tengo release new ambient track, launch Bandcamp page

Indie-rockers Yo La Tengo have shared a new ambient track on their newly-launched Bandcamp page, titled ‘James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday)’.

Announced last night (July 13) on their Facebook page, the five-minute track was recorded at the band’s Hoboken rehearsal space.

Listen to ‘James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday)’ below:

<a href="http://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/track/james-and-ira-demonstrate-mysticism-and-some-confusion-holds-monday-1">James and Ira demonstrate mysticism and some confusion holds (Monday) by Yo La Tengo</a>

In the track’s notes on Bandcamp, Ira Kaplan said the track came from a “practise” session the trio undertook a few months ago.

“In late April, with the outside world weighing on everybody, we determined that the three of us could assemble in Hoboken without disobeying the rules laid out by Governor Murphy, and resumed . . . “practising” hardly describes it, because we’ve done no practising per se, and anyway what would [we] be practising for . . . playing,” he said.

“James set up one microphone in the middle of the room in case we stumbled on something useful for the future. Instead we decided to release something we did right now.”

Yo La Tengo’s last release was ‘Eight Candles’ in 2019, which was shared as part of their Hannukah+ compilation. The record also featured contributions from Haim, Jack Black and The Flaming Lips, among other artists.

The band’s last full release was their 15th studio album, ‘There’s a Riot Going On’, released in 2018.