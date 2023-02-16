Yoko Ono launches ‘Wish Tree’ website to mark 90th birthday

Yoko Ono has launched a ‘wish tree’ website to mark her 90th birthday.

Yoko turns 90 on February 18 and to celebrate, her son, Sean Ono Lennon has made a virtual ‘Wish Tree’ where people all over the world can post their wishes online and (in association with One Tree Planted) plant real trees in Yoko’s honour.

Yoko first came up with the idea of ‘Wish Trees’ in 1996 and since its inception, Yoko has collected nearly two million wishes from more than 200 physical installations of the Wish Tree in over 35 countries.

The new website, which you can view here, now allows virtual wishes to be posted online on an interactive Wish Tree.

In her original instruction for the Wish Tree Yoko wrote:

Make a wish

Write it down on a piece of paper

Fold it and tie it around a branch of a Wish Tree.

Ask your friend to do the same.

Keep Wishing

Until the branches are covered with wishes

Meanwhile, a new documentary is set to revisit the one week in 1972 when John Lennon and Yoko Ono co-hosted The Mike Douglas Show.

Titled Daytime Revolution, the documentary was authorised by Ono’s son Sean, and will include archival footage from each of the five episodes co-hosted by the famous couple in 1972.

Daytime Revolution was directed by Erik Nelson, and will feature interviews with surviving guests who were interviewed by Lennon and Ono on The Mike Douglas Show, as well as behind-the-scenes stories of the pair’s week-long stint.

Across their five-episode run on The Mike Douglas Show, Lennon and Ono discussed then-controversial topics like environmental conservation and police brutality, and interviewed activists like Black Panther chairman Bobby Seale, and lecturer and attorney Ralph Nader.

A release date for Daytime Revolution has not yet been announced. It will follow a string of Lennon-focussed documentaries to be released in recent years, including Lennon’s Last Weekend in 2020 and the re-release of 24 Hours: The World Of John And Yoko in 2021.

Lennon was also the subject – alongside his Beatles bandmates – of the 2021 documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which his son Julian Lennon said “made me love my father again”.