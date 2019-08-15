Hear Yonaka’s rocking cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’

A classic Brit rock take on the pop hit

Yonaka’s latest Spotify Singles session is now available to stream online – and it features a cover of Taylor Swift’s hit song, ‘You Need to Calm Down’.

The Brighton-based outfit transform Swift’s sleek pop production into a grunge-inflected anthem, featuring vocalist Theresa Jarvis’ signature raspy snarl and dynamic guitar riffs.

The band also delivered a mellowed version of ‘Rockstar’, a cut off their debut album ‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’, which arrived in May. The Spotify rendition doesn’t strip away much of the original studio production but trades the aggressive drumming for a more laid-back beat and finger snaps.

Listen to the two songs, which were recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, below:

In November, Yonaka will embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland in support of ‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’, including stops at Electric Brixton in London and Concorde 2 in their stomping grounds of Brighton.

Meanwhile, Swift is gearing up for the release of her seventh studio full-length, ‘Lover’, out August 23. The pop icon will drop the album’s title track this Friday (August 16), which follows her previous songs ‘The Archer’, ‘You Need to Calm Down’ and ‘Me!’, featuring Panic! at the Disco‘s Brendon Urie.

Swift is also set to grace the stage at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards later this month. It will mark her first performance at the ceremony in almost four years.