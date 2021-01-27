Listen to Yonaka start “a new chapter” with new single ‘Seize The Power’

Yonaka have returned to action by releasing their new single ‘Seize The Power’ – you can hear the track below.

The song is the Brighton-based band’s first piece of new material since the release of their debut album ‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’ in May 2019.

Yonaka have released ‘Seize The Power’, which was self-produced by the four-piece and features spoken-word vocals from lead singer Theresa Jarvis, today (January 27).

“It’s been so long since we released new music and the time has finally come; this is a new chapter for us,” the band said about ‘Seize The Power’. “We want you to get lost in a feeling of strength and empowerment when listening to this song.”

While you can already hear Yonaka’s ‘Seize The Power’ in the above clip, the official video for the track will premiere on YouTube at 8pm tonight.

A live Q&A with the band will also take place in the video’s accompanying live chat at 7:30pm.

Last month Yonaka were among the acts who performed during the digital music festival Five4Five, which raised money for the Music Venue Trust’s #SaveOurVenues crisis fund.

Yonaka said they were “dead excited to be headlining this festival” in a statement at the time.

“It’s for a great cause for everyone to get involved in, saving the grassroots venues that we have all had a great time in. We all want to get sweaty and moshy again so do what you can to help and enjoy the show!”