You can book a sleepover on the ‘Spice World’ bus during Spice Girls’ London shows

Iconic digs for after the gig...

Spice Girls fans will soon be able to book to stay over on the bus from Spice World – check out the image below.

The Union Jack-adorned vehicle was featured in the 1997 film, which saw Mel B and co. play themselves in a fictional setting in the lead up to a make-believe London concert.

As the hit girl band prepare to embark on a run of reunion shows, Airbnb has listed the bus as accommodation available during their stint at London’s Wembley Stadium. Host Suzanne Godley is offering six fans the opportunity to spend the night aboard the bus across the evenings of June 14 and 15.

The bus, which will set you back £99 per night, has been given an interior makeover by a team of designers and will be located at Wembley Park. Dates will be available to book at 8am next Wednesday (May 22).

Due to limited places, you can expect places to sell out almost instantly. Visit here for more details.

A description on Airbnd reads: “The outside of the bus looks exactly as it did in the Spice World movie, with its iconic Union Jack-painted exterior. I’m a huge fan of the band and have tried to include as many little touches as possible inspired by the girls and their music, to make the inside just as iconic as the outside!