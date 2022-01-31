NewsMusic News

You can hear a new Lucy Dacus song by phoning this number

Flyers have been spotted by fans in various US locations

By Anna Rose
Lucy Dacus CREDIT: Ebru Yildiz

A new Lucy Dacus song is available now to be heard in a very novel way – phoning a number featured on a flyer spotted by eagle-eyed fans.

A tweet shared overnight (January 30) shows an image of flyer with the message “Nervous About Making The First Move? Call (804) 409-4451 for Kissing Lessons” – ‘Kissing Lessons’ being the name of the song – alongside a caption that explains how the user came across it outside the Greenpoint Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, New York. “I went out to get a single tomato from the bodega during a blizzard and happened to see this taped to my local Subway station?!?” they wrote.

“I was like no way this is a LD [Lucy Dacus] promo that would be too coincidental.”

The number – using local US area code 804 – was made to tear and take at the bottom of the flyer.

In the subsequent thread, another fan shared an image of the same flyer spotted in Dacus’ hometown of Richmond, Virginia.

Fans following the original Twitter thread began to share their thoughts on the quality of sound and what they thought are the lyrics to ‘Kissing Lessons’.

Though Dacus didn’t directly comment on the new track, the artist did retweet the original tweet.

Ducas’ last official single was 2021’s ‘Going Going Gone’, lifted from her third studio album, ‘Home Video’, which dropped last June.

The offering from the Virginian indie artist also held singles ‘Brando’, ‘VBS’, ‘Hot & Heavy’ and ‘Thumbs’.

In a four-star review of ‘Home Video’, which saw Dacus look to her youth for thematic inspiration, NME noted how “the singer-songwriter transports us with gawky, awkward vignettes from her youth”.

