You can hear a new Lucy Dacus song by phoning this number

A new Lucy Dacus song is available now to be heard in a very novel way – phoning a number featured on a flyer spotted by eagle-eyed fans.

A tweet shared overnight (January 30) shows an image of flyer with the message “Nervous About Making The First Move? Call (804) 409-4451 for Kissing Lessons” – ‘Kissing Lessons’ being the name of the song – alongside a caption that explains how the user came across it outside the Greenpoint Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, New York. “I went out to get a single tomato from the bodega during a blizzard and happened to see this taped to my local Subway station?!?” they wrote.

“I was like no way this is a LD [Lucy Dacus] promo that would be too coincidental.”

The number – using local US area code 804 – was made to tear and take at the bottom of the flyer.

I went out to get a single tomato from the bodega during a blizzard and happened to see this taped to my local Subway station?!? I was like no way this is a LD promo that would be too coincidental.. BUT IT IS CALL (804) 409-4451 TO HEAR KISSING LESSONS RIGHT NOW!! pic.twitter.com/QvYLDu6JiJ — Has Lucy released Kissing Lessons? (@releasethumbs) January 29, 2022

In the subsequent thread, another fan shared an image of the same flyer spotted in Dacus’ hometown of Richmond, Virginia.

In Richmond, at Sugar and Twine pic.twitter.com/RrI5NT8QRu — Summer McCarley (@scummermcgnarly) January 30, 2022

Fans following the original Twitter thread began to share their thoughts on the quality of sound and what they thought are the lyrics to ‘Kissing Lessons’.

bro do you know the lyrics?? i’ve called a bajillion times to get this much but i think a lot of it’s wrong lol especially the fourth verse pic.twitter.com/yXPJABf5k7 — kit ✌🏼 (@yes_alibean) January 29, 2022

Unreal perfect gorgeous flawless — yeldarb (@its_yeldarb) January 29, 2022

hey this is what I have so far! pic.twitter.com/ExhX1brGB9 — wendy (@bergamotperfume) January 29, 2022

Holy crap it's so good! — indiemonster (@indiemonster) January 29, 2022

Though Dacus didn’t directly comment on the new track, the artist did retweet the original tweet.

Ducas’ last official single was 2021’s ‘Going Going Gone’, lifted from her third studio album, ‘Home Video’, which dropped last June.

The offering from the Virginian indie artist also held singles ‘Brando’, ‘VBS’, ‘Hot & Heavy’ and ‘Thumbs’.

In a four-star review of ‘Home Video’, which saw Dacus look to her youth for thematic inspiration, NME noted how “the singer-songwriter transports us with gawky, awkward vignettes from her youth”.