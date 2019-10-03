You can now buy cans of Post Malone-branded Bud Light

The rapper first announced the beery collaboration back in August

Post Malone‘s beer can collaboration with Bud Light has finally gone on sale in the US.

The rapper/singer first announced a merchandise partnership with the beer company back in August ahead of the release of his third album ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.

It was during this announcement that Malone first revealed his custom Bud Light can, which features an image of his face, a copy of his autograph and illustrations of medieval dragons, barbed wire and swords.

“I’m so excited for this can,” Malone said at the time about the tie-in. “It’s something I was very passionate about and it’s so sick to see my mug on a Bud Light can.”

The Post Malone-branded Bud Lights are now available to purchase in select US states. HipHopDX reports that the 16 oz. special-edition can is on sale in cities such as Salt Lake City, Denver, El Paso, Laredo, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston, McAllen, Oklahoma City, New Orleans, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston and New York City.

This special version of Bud Light has go on sale to mark Malone’s ongoing ‘Runaway’ tour, which will continue in North America until November.

Last month, Ozzy Osbourne praised Malone for getting him “off his arse” by asking him to contribute to ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’.