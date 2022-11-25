You can now sleep inside DJ Khaled’s shoe closet on AirBnB

DJ Khaled is renting out his shoe closet for fans to stay in via AirBnB.

The producer will allow fans to book one-night stays at a recreation of his legendary shoe room in Miami, Florida for just $11 (£9.10) per night.

Khaled said in a statement: “Sneakers are an essential part of hip-hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music.

“We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That’s why we’re excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally.”

Two one-night stays are available for fans to book on December 5 and 6 via AirBnB here, with bookings needing to be made from Tuesday, November 29.

See photos of the pad below.

the key to @djkhaled’s sneaker collection could be yours for the night 🔑 don’t play yourself—request to book on 11.29 @ 1PM ET: https://t.co/UOF7jt6EeD pic.twitter.com/l4trLvWqr0 — Airbnb (@Airbnb) November 21, 2022

In other celebrity accommodation news, the Manhattan apartment that Taylor Swift used to live in – and that inspired her song ‘Cornelia Street’ – is up for rent.

The house, on Cornelia Street in the West Village, New York City, was the subject of a track of the same name on Swift’s 2019 album ‘Lover’.

Complete with a swimming pool and ample space, the apartment is now available to rent via Corcoran for an eye-watering $45,000 (£37,000) per month.

Khaled, meanwhile, released his 13th studio album, ‘God Did’, back in August. The follow-up to last year’s ‘Khaled Khaled’ features a huge list of contributors including Drake, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Future, Migos‘ Quavo and Takeoff, SZA, Travis Scott, Gunna, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Jadakiss, a posthumous appearance from Juice Wrld (on a track titled ‘Juice Wrld Did’) and more.

Among the 18 tracks on the album is a remix of Kanye West‘s ‘Use This Gospel’, which originally appeared on Ye’s 2019 album ‘Jesus Is King’. Khaled’s version features a guest appearance from Eminem, reuniting the two rappers for the first time since 2009’s ‘Forever’, which also featured Drake and Lil Wayne.

The collaboration went on to top the US Christian chart, giving both Eminem and Khaled their first appearance at the summit of this particular chart.