You can now study DJing as a GCSE

DJing is set to be offered as a formal GCSE qualification after a successful campaign from two musicians.

For the last five years brothers Austen and Scott Smart have been working on the education initiative FutureDJs in an attempt to get the skill recognised in formal education, as The Guardian reports.

While the pair initially succeeded in getting DJ decks recognised as an instrument for GCSE assessment, they have now managed to get DJing recognised as a qualification in its own right.

Last week, they teamed up with the London College of Music Examiners to publish a syllabus that offers grade certifications on CDJs — providing a national standard for GCSE marking.

According to Sandra Allan of exam board AQA, the syllabus is “allowing more accessibility and diversity, giving students opportunity they may not have considered before now”.

It has since been confirmed that the examination will be offered by the London College of Music Examiners from later this year, and will be delivered by FutureDJ tutors.

A listing on the LCME site states: “LCME is delighted to offer a brand new range of graded exams for DJs in partnership with FutureDJs. Future DJs’ highly skilled DJ tutors offer an online course on playVirtuoso.com, which will prepare you to take our new, forward-thinking exams.

“These qualifications are suitable for both existing and aspiring DJs and are offered at three levels: Debut (equivalent to Grade 1), Breakthrough (equivalent to Grade 3), Artist (equivalent to Grade 5).”