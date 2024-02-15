You can now take an eight-hour walking tour inspired by Taylor Swift’s ‘London Boy’

Taylor Swift fans will now be able to make a trip through London on a specially-curated walking tour designed to hit all of the singer’s favourite spots in the capital.

The tours range from three-and-a-half hours up to eight hours, and will involve visiting many of the locations mentioned in Swift’s song ‘London Boy’. The tours will also stop off at some of the locations for her videos, such as ‘Endgame’, as well as visit some food joints that she is known to have frequented.

The operator ToursByLocals is offering a range of bespoke expert-led ‘London For Swifties’ tours – those interested can find more information here.

‘London Boy’ was inspired by her visits to the city with then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. At the time of the song’s release in 2019, many Londoners voiced their confusion about the sheer amount of locations referenced in the lyrics – Camden Market, Highgate, the West End, Brixton, Shoreditch, Hackney, Bond Street – and the logistical challenges involved with hitting all of them in one day.

Swift responded by saying: “This is supposed to happen over the space of three years,” said Swift. “Somebody told me, ‘They think you’re talking about one day’, and I was like, ‘Oh no, you’d never make it. You wouldn’t make it. You’d make it in three years!’”

In early 2020, Swift picked up an NME Award for Best Solo Act in the World, collecting it in person from Robyn. She referenced ‘London Boy’ in her Instagram post the next day: “I enjoy nights in Brixton …but especially when they’re like last night – @nmemagazine you really know how to have a good time. Met @clairo @radvxz and @fkatwigs who are amazing. Got to tell @robynkonichiwa she’s the melody queen of my musical heart. I got sprayed by champagne when people won & got to take another middle finger trophy home to the felines. Thanks for having me!!”

In other Swift news, a new poll has revealed that nearly one fifth of Americans believe that she is part of a covert operation for the Pentagon. The speculation came to prominence last month, when Fox News broadcast a segment making the claim, alleging she was secretly working as a “psyop”.

She was also centre of attention at last weekend’s Super Bowl, watching on as her boyfriend Travis Kelce won the big game with his Kansas City Chiefs. She watched on, downed a beer, met Paul McCartney, and generally helped it become the most-watched US broadcast since the moon landing. It has also been claimed that she got Kante West “kicked out” of the stadium.