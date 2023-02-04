You can now watch Fatboy Slim’s ‘Big Beach Boutique Brighton’ 2002 in full

Fans can now watch Fatboy Slim’s ‘Big Beach Boutique Brighton’ 2002 in full on YouTube.

The 90-minute video, which you can watch below, is also available on streaming platforms in audio form.

It comes alongside the imminent release of a new documentary about the infamous gig, which became known as “the biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen.” The free event, spread over two days, was initially planned for 40,000 people but over 250,000 turned up on Brighton beach on day two and changed the way UK events were subsequently run.

Speaking about the film, Fatboy Slim aka Norman Cook said: “It has been wonderful with the fullness of time and some hindsight, to revisit such a seismic event in both mine and my hometown’s history. Warts and all, the story told in full…Watch, sleep, rave, repeat.”

A synopsis of the film reads: “Now, 20 years on, Norman, and those who were on the front line of this seismic historical moment, talk us through the process and the obstacles; the immense difficulties and struggles that the local police faced with such an unexpected amount of descendants on the city, the councillors and residents that opposed the controversial event and many of those who participated in what Norman has described as a ‘Woodstock moment’.

“Right Here, Right Now features interviews with those who were there on the Brighton sands and witnessed it first-hand including Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Vernon Kay and John Simm, all giving accounts of their personal experiences of the era-defining gathering. The crowd was more than four times the expected size and at the time, doubling Brighton’s population for the day.”

Fatboy Slim: Right Here Right Now can be seen on Sky Documentaries and NOW from February 4 at 10pm.

Last month, it was revealed that David Byrne and Fatboy Slim are set to debut their musical Here Lies Love on Broadway.

Fatboy Slim is also set to headline this year’s Wilderness Festival alongside The Chemical Brothers and Christine and The Queens.