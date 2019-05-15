“You fucked my night” – Roger Daltrey calls out fans for smoking weed at recent Who concert

It appears the frontman isn't a fan of the reefer

Roger Daltrey has called out some fans for smoking weed at a recent Who concert in New York.

The Who kicked off their ‘Moving On! Tour’ at Madison Square Garden on Monday (May 13). The 25-date run that sees Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend perform alongside a full orchestra, with support coming from Liam Gallagher and Reignwolf, almost went off without a hitch, had it not been for Daltrey calling out a group of fans for smoking weed at the show.

“All the ones smoking grass down in the front there, I’m totally allergic to it,” Daltrey said to the audience. “I’m not kidding, whoever it is down there, you fucked my night and you made me really… I’m allergic to that shit and my voice just goes [slurps]. So fuck you!”

Watch as he addresses the MSG crowd below:

This isn’t the first time that Daltrey has called out fans for smoking weed at one of his shows. Back in 2015 he confronted an audience member at a Long Island show as part of The Who’s 50th anniversary tour. Explaining that he was allergic to marijuana, he threatened to prematurely end the concert – watch the video below:

Meanwhile, The Who have announced their intention to release a new album later this year.

The upcoming new record will be the veteran band’s first since 2006’s ‘Endless Wire’. That record ended a 24-year wait for a full LP following 1982’s ‘It’s Hard’.

Describing what to expect from the new record, frontman Roger Daltrey said: “Dark ballads, heavy rock stuff, experimental electronica, sampled stuff and Who-ish tunes that began with a guitar that goes yanga-dang.”