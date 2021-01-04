Listen to You Me At Six’s bold new track ‘Adrenaline’

You Me At Six have shared their latest track ‘Adrenaline’ – you can hear the band’s new song below.

The track is taken from the five-piece’s upcoming new album ‘SUCKAPUNCH’, which is set for release on January 15 via Underdog Records / AWAL.

Speaking about ‘Adrenaline’, which you can hear below, You Me At Six’s lead vocalist Josh Franceschi said: “‘Adrenaline’ is about understanding and accepting the capacity we all have as humans to have split personalities. Coming to terms with the idea of co-dependency.”

‘Adrenaline’ is the latest preview of ‘SUCKAPUNCH’, following on from the release last year of the songs ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’, ‘Beautiful Way’ and the title track. The LP is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘VI’.

You Me At Six are set to head out on a headline tour of the UK in May, with a series of special album launch shows – including one which will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their second album ‘Hold Me Down’ – in July.

You can see You Me At Six’s live dates for 2021 below.

May 2021

19 – Barrowland, Glasgow

20 – O2 Academy, Bristol

21 – Academy, Manchester

23 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

24 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

25 – O2 Forum, London

July 2021

7 – PRYZM, Kingston

9 – O2 Academy, Oxford

10 – Leadmill, Sheffield

11 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

12 – Blitz, Preston

13 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh

14 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee