Listen to You Me At Six’s bold new track ‘Adrenaline’

The latest preview of their upcoming new album ‘SUCKAPUNCH’

By Sam Moore
You Me At Six
You Me At Six (Picture: Getty)

You Me At Six have shared their latest track ‘Adrenaline’ – you can hear the band’s new song below.

The track is taken from the five-piece’s upcoming new album ‘SUCKAPUNCH’, which is set for release on January 15 via Underdog Records / AWAL.

Speaking about ‘Adrenaline’, which you can hear below, You Me At Six’s lead vocalist Josh Franceschi said: “‘Adrenaline’ is about understanding and accepting the capacity we all have as humans to have split personalities. Coming to terms with the idea of co-dependency.”

‘Adrenaline’ is the latest preview of ‘SUCKAPUNCH’, following on from the release last year of the songs ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’, ‘Beautiful Way’ and the title track. The LP is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘VI’.

You Me At Six are set to head out on a headline tour of the UK in May, with a series of special album launch shows – including one which will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their second album ‘Hold Me Down’ – in July.

You can see You Me At Six’s live dates for 2021 below.

May 2021
19 – Barrowland, Glasgow
20 – O2 Academy, Bristol
21 – Academy, Manchester
23 – O2 Academy, Newcastle
24 – University Great Hall, Cardiff
25 – O2 Forum, London

July 2021
7 – PRYZM, Kingston
9 – O2 Academy, Oxford
10 – Leadmill, Sheffield
11 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
12 – Blitz, Preston
13 – Liquid Room, Edinburgh
14 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee

