You Me At Six announce 2023 UK headline tour

You Me At Six have announced a UK headline tour – you’ll be able to buy tickets from here when they go on sale.

The band will hit the road next February in support of their eighth studio album ‘Truth Decay’, which is due for release in 2023.

Kicking off in Plymouth on February 1, the upcoming run of shows will also include performances in Glasgow (February 3), Manchester (6), Nottingham (9) and Cardiff (10). The tour is set to conclude with a concert at Alexandra Palace in London on November 11.

Waterparks, The Maine and Bears In Trees will all support You Me At Six on the stint.

Tickets go on sale at 10am BST this Friday (July 29) – you’ll be able to purchase yours from here. Fans can access an exclusive Spotify pre-sale by following the group on the streaming platform.

THE TRUTH DECAY UK TOUR. ON SALE FRIDAY 10AM. FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY FOR EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALE TICKETS. https://t.co/Iqpq78zoWo pic.twitter.com/2Kk6jvvTM7 — You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) July 26, 2022

You Me At Six will play:

FEBRUARY 2022

01 – Pavilions, Plymouth

03 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

06 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

09 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

10 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11 – Alexandra Palace, London

Last month, You Me At Six returned to the stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2022 before making appearances at Main Square Festival in France, Rock For People in the Czech Republic and 2000 Trees in Cheltenham.

The band shared a new single called ‘Deep Cuts’ last week. In a statement, frontman Josh Franceschi explained:”[It’s] about being on the outside looking in on people in your circle who are going through pain or a bad moment by being with the wrong person.

“Suffering because they’re holding onto someone or something that they could let go of. Knowing that they would be more than fine on the other side of it, but convincing them of that is easier said than done. Hoping they will eliminate the trauma by moving past it as quick as possible.”

An exact release date for ‘Truth Decay’ – the follow-up to last year’s ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ – has not yet been confirmed.