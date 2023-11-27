You Me At Six announce ‘Cavalier Youth’ 10th anniversary tour with Deaf Havana

You Me At Six have announced a headlining tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of ‘Cavalier Youth’.

The tour is set to kick off on February 9, 2024, at Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill. From there, Josh Franceschi and Co. will then make stops in Norwich, Bristol, Oxford, Middlesbrough, Aberdeen and Liverpool. They will then wrap up the tour at the Guildhall in Portsmouth on February 18.

Ticket pre-sale will be available for fans who sign up to the band’s official mailing list by 6pm local time on Tuesday, November 28. Pre-sale will commence on Wednesday, November 29 at 10am. General ticket sale will begin on Friday, December 1 at 10am. Visit here for tickets.

Deaf Havana will also head out on tour with You Me At Six as opening support. discussing the tour in a statement, Franceschi said: “Our only UK shows next year other than our appearance at Slam Dunk. With ‘Cavalier Youth’ turning 10 we’ll be playing a bunch of that as well as some other heat. Bringing out the boys in Deaf Havana.”

You Me At Six 2024 ‘Cavalier Youth’ UK tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

9 – Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

10 – Norwich, UEA

11 – Bristol, O2 Academy

13 – Oxford, O2 Academy

14 – Middlesbrough, Town Hall

15 – Aberdeen, P&J Live Hall C

17 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

18 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

The band’s fourth studio album ‘Cavalier Youth’ was released in January 2014 and featured tracks such as ‘Lived A Lie’, ‘Fresh Start Fever’, ‘Room To Breathe’, ‘Cold Night’ and ‘Forgive and Forget’.

In other news, You Me At Six were recently announced as headliners for next year’s edition of Slam Dunk festival.

All-American Rejects and I Prevail will also headline with Funeral For A Friend, Asking Alexandria, The Interrupters, Waterparks, Palaye Royale, Pale Waves, Bob Vylan, Pennywise, The Skints, Goldfinger, LA Dispute, Mad Caddies, Mom Jeans, One Step Closer, Artio, Røry, Set It Off, The Bouncing Souls, The Selecter, The Wonder Years and L.S. Dunes set to play the festival as well.