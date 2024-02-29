You Me At Six announce final European shows

You Me At Six have announced their final European shows as part of their upcoming farewell world tour – find all the details below.

The band revealed last month that they would be breaking up in 2025 after two decades together. At the time, they teased a run of gigs this year and next where they’d “say goodbye to fans”.

Now, Josh Franceschi and co. have shared details of YMAS’ final European tour in late 2024. The trek is due to kick off in Paris on November 15 ahead of further dates in Hamburg, Copenhagen, Berlin, Warsaw, Prague and other locations throughout that month.

In December, You Me At Six will take to the stage for their last-ever European dates in Stuttgart, Eindhoven, Amsterdam and Brussels.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time tomorrow (March 1) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time today (February 29) by signing up to the Sixers mailing list.

Farewell shows in Australia, North America, the UK and Ireland are to be announced “soon”, according to the band. Check out the post below.

THE FINAL EUROPEAN TOUR

Nov/Dec 2024. Tickets on sale Friday 1st March, 10am local time.

Exclusive pre-sale via the Sixers mailing list from 10am Thursday. Sign up at https://t.co/TKQnwP6bLc ❤️‍🔥

Australia, North America and UK/Ire dates to be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/dfWJlKY6OB — You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) February 28, 2024

You Me At Six’s 2024 European headline dates are as follows:

NOVEMBER

15 – Bataclan, Paris (France)

17 – Docks, Hamburg (Germany)

18 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen (Denmark)

19 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin (Germany)

20 – Palladium, Warsaw (Poland)

22 – Archa, Prague (Czech Republic)

23 – Kulturzentrum Faust, Hannover (Germany)

24 – Batschkapp, Frankfurt (Germany)

26 – Simm City, Vienna (Austria)

27 – Magazzini Generali, Milan (Italy)

28 – X-TRA, Zurich (Switzerland)

30 – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne (Germany)

DECEMBER

01 – LKA Longhorn, Stuttgart (Germany)

02 – Effenaar, Eindhoven (Netherlands)

04 – Melkweg, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

05 – Botanique, Brussels (Belgium)

Speaking to NME about You Me At Six’s forthcoming split, frontman Franceschi explained that the two-decade milestone had “always been our finish line” for the band.

“This is like our childhood crush, that we’ve been together with for 20 years and grown up alongside,” he continued. “But it is so much bigger than us five. It’s completely out of our hands what this band means to others. Let’s have the opportunity to say goodbye properly, versus slipping out the back door.”

As for what to expect from the farewell shows, Franceschi told NME: “We’ve worked out that our final gig is going to be 20 years to the day since our first ever band practice, which is wild. It wasn’t even deliberate.

“The UK tour is gonna be pretty mad. It’s a couple of months until we announce those dates. We’re looking at going to America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.”

He went on to say that YMAS “want to play for over two hours” at their final gigs, adding: “We want to have about 40-50 songs that are all rehearsed so that we can mix it up every night.

“If you come to multiple nights, you’re gonna see a different show the next night. I think that will keep us on our toes.”

You Me At Six will play their last festival sets at this year’s Slam Dunk, with Franceschi telling NME that it’ll be “a really poetic ending to [their] great relationship” with the event. “It’s a great honour to go and play there,” he said.

The band’s eighth and final studio album, ‘Truth Decay’, was released last year.