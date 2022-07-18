You Me At Six announce new single, ‘Deep Cuts’

You Me At Six have unveiled details of a new single, ‘Deep Cuts’.

The band announced the new song on social media today (July 18) and revealed that the track would arrive this week, on Thursday (July 21). It will be their first new music since the release of their record ‘Suckapunch’ at the beginning of 2021.

They also shared a short teaser clip with fans of what to expect – you can check that out here:

Late last year, You Me At Six shared a video of them performing ‘Bite My Tongue’ live in London with Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes.

The Surrey band hit the road with BMTH back in September alongside Nova Twins, performing gigs in Glasgow, Cardiff, Sheffield, Hull, Birmingham and London.

“We have all been caged up like animals for the past two years. But live music is back and it’s back in style,” YMAS frontman Josh Franceschi told the London crowd at the time.

“This next song goes out to anybody in the audience who feels misunderstood, who feels misrepresented, or quite simply is sick and fucking tired of people in power making very bad decisions for us.”

‘Bite My Tongue’ featured on You Me At Six’s third album ‘Sinners Never Sleep’, which was released on October 11, 2011. To celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary, the band released the LP on vinyl for the first time in May.