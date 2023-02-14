You Me At Six announce Reading & Leeds UK warm-up shows

You Me At Six have announced a pair of warm-up shows for the week of Reading and Leeds 2023.

The band will be playing two intimate gigs before making their return to Little John’s Farm and Bramham Park. The band will be playing Leicester’s O2 Academy on August 22 and Bournemouth’s O2 Academy on August 23.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (February 17) – you can buy yours here.

Advertisement

The Weybridge quintet’s new album ‘Truth Decay’ was released on Friday (February 10) after a two-week delay due to vinyl production issues. It features the singles ‘Deep Cuts’, ‘heartLESS’, ‘No Future? Yeah Right’, ‘Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)’, and ‘:mydopamine’.

The band have just wrapped up a UK tour, which saw them bring out Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds for the live debut of their collaboration ‘No Future? Yeah Right’ at London’s Alexandra Palace.

‘Truth Decay’ is the band’s eighth album and sees them return to their emo roots. Speaking about it to NME, frontman Josh Franceschi said: “There’s nothing better than healthy competition. There’s a very obvious revival of the scene that has become really poignant and I just saw a lot of other people doing it and thought, they can’t do it like us. They woke up a sleeping giant.”

He continued: “I’ve really enjoyed seeing what other people have done with this emo sound, but there is a reason we were known as the British band that did it. We did it best back then, and I want to prove that we can still do it the best now.”