You Me At Six announce ‘Sinners Never Sleep’ anniversary shows and special edition reissue

You Me At Six have announced a pair of shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their third studio album, ‘Sinners Never Sleep’.

The Surrey rock band will perform the 2011 album – which spawned the hits ‘Loverboy’ and ‘Bite My Tongue’ featuring Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes – in its entirety at two special anniversary shows at Leeds Temple Newsam and Hatfield Park in June next year.

The 10th anniversary will also see ‘Sinners Never Sleep’ released on vinyl for the first time, including an expanded coloured vinyl 3LP set featuring the entire album, the 2012 ‘The Final Night Of Sin At Wembley Arena’ album, and a third LP of unreleased rarities.

In addition, You Me At Six will also release the standard 12-track album on 1LP, a 3CD deluxe package, and previously unseen bonus material.

𝟏𝟎 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐍𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐋𝐄𝐄𝐏 Sinners Never Sleep 10 Year Anniversary vinyl out May 27th. https://t.co/cjtviTTAnk Pre-order now and get exclusive access to the pre-sale for our 2022 10 Years of Sin shows. Pre-sale opens Wed 29th at 10am. pic.twitter.com/8rypFu8eU3 — You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) September 27, 2021

‘Sinners Never Sleep’ anniversary show dates are as follows:

JUNE 2022

1 – Leeds Temple Newsam

2 – Hatfield Park

Tickets are available for pre-sale on September 29 via album pre-orders, followed by general sale (early bird price) on September 30, and general sale (full price) on October 1. Get them here.

See the ‘Sinners Never Sleep’ 10th anniversary tracklisting below:

LP1:

SIDE A:

‘Loverboy’

‘Jaws On The Floor’

‘Bite My Tongue’

‘This Is The First Thing’

‘No-one Does It Better’

‘Little Death’

‘Crash’

SIDE B:

‘Reckless’

‘Time Is Money’

‘Little Bit Of Truth’

‘The Dilemma’

‘When We Were Younger’

LP2:

SIDE A:

‘Loverboy’ (Acoustic Version)

‘No One Does It Better’ (Acoustic Version)

‘Moonchild’ (Bonus Track)

‘Takes One To Know One’ (Bonus Track)

‘Brother’ (B-side)

SIDE B:

‘Lost’ (B-side)

‘Lover Boy’ (Alternative Mix)

‘Bite My Tongue’ (Alternative Mix)

‘No One Does’ It Better (Alternative Mix)

‘Reckless’ (Alternative Mix)

LP3: Live at Wembley

SIDE A:

‘The Swarm’

‘Loverboy’

‘Little Death’

‘The Dilemma’

‘Jaws On The Floor’

‘Crash’

SIDE B:

‘Reckless’

‘When We Were Younger’

‘Stay With Me’

‘Bite My Tongue’

‘Underdog’

You Me At Six have just wrapped up a string of huge UK arena shows with long-time friends Bring Me The Horizon, which included a blockbuster show at London’s The O2 last night (September 26).

