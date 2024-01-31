You Me At Six announce split and 2025 farewell tour: “Now is a good time to call time”

You Me At Six have announced their split after 20 years as a band, sharing details of a 2025 farewell tour.

The Josh Franceschi-fronted outfit have released eight albums together since forming back in the mid-2000s. Their most recent studio effort, last year’s ‘Truth Decay’, reached Number Four in the UK.

YMAS also earned two UK Number One albums with 2014’s ‘Cavalier Youth’ and 2021’s ‘Suckapunch’.

In a statement shared tonight (January 31), frontman Franceschi confirmed that the group are calling it quits.