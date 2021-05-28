You Me At Six announce ‘Suckapunch Deluxe’ extended edition

You Me At Six have announced a new extended edition of their latest album, dubbed ‘Suckapunch Deluxe’.

The original version of the album was released in January and went on to top the Official UK Albums Chart.

The new version of ‘Suckapunch’ will include three new songs in ‘Read My Mind’, ‘Headshot’, ‘Serotonin Szn’. It will also come with new takes on a trio of the record’s tracks – ‘Beautiful Way’, ‘Voicenotes’ and ‘Glasgow’.

You can hear the “alternative version” of ‘Voicenotes’ below now.

In a press release, frontman Josh Franceschi said: “After putting ‘Suckapunch’ out in January and amidst the ongoing pandemic we found ourselves in an interesting place, we can’t tour, but don’t feel ready to start a new project. We remembered there were a bunch of songs we’d made in Thailand that were kind of half completed [including] ‘Serotonin Szn’ & ‘Headshot’.

“So we wanted to finish what we’d started. Being able to include ‘Glasgow’, live from Abbey Road, with a full orchestra just really ties it all together. We feel we’ve added something to a record we’re all collectively so proud of.”

‘Suckapunch Deluxe’ will be released on July 2. You can pre-save it to your preferred streaming platform here.

You Me At Six have also announced that they will join Bring Me The Horizon on their UK arena tour, which kicks off in September. Before that, the band will head out on their own UK headline tour. You can find tickets for all dates and more information here.

You Me At Six will play:

September 2021

2 – Manchester, Academy

4 – Swansea, Singleton Park (with Catfish & The Bottlemen)

6 – Bristol, Academy

8 – Isle Of Man, Villa Marina

9 – Newcastle, University

10 – London, Kentish Town Forum

17 – Isle Of Wight Festival

20 – Hull, Bonus Arena (with Bring Me The Horizon)

21 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (with Bring Me The Horizon)

22 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (with Bring Me The Horizon)

24 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena (with Bring Me The Horizon)

25 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (with Bring Me The Horizon)

26 – London, The O2 (with Bring Me The Horizon)

In a four-star review of ‘Suckapunch’, NME said: “It’s rare for a rock record to feel this exciting, especially coming from a band seven albums deep and, y’know, from Surrey, but every track on ‘Suckapunch’ feels inspired in some way. Making this album made You Me At Six believe in their band again, and you’d be hard-pressed not to keep the faith too.”