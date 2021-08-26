You Me At Six have been announced as last minute additions to the bill of this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival, which begins tomorrow (August 27)

The pop-punk favourites will be playing the Main Stage West at 1.25pm on Friday (Leeds) and Sunday (Reading), joining a bill that also features Yungblud, Biffy Clyro and Blossoms. Previous reports that the band would only be playing Reading were incorrect.

Unfortunately @fever333 and @creepercultuk are unable to attend #RandL21…but we are pleased to announce @youmeatsix will now be performing on Main Stage West and @waterparks will be headlining The Pit Stage! 🤩🥳🔥 pic.twitter.com/cpByvLQMvD — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 26, 2021

“It’s been 719 days since our last show, this weekend it all changes. See you on the main stage,” the band said on Twitter.

It’s been 719 days since our last show, this weekend it all changes. See you on the main stage @OfficialRandL pic.twitter.com/jrWuh9xnzN — You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) August 26, 2021

Waterparks have also joined the bill, as headliners of The Pit stage, as replacements for Creeper who have been forced to drop out.

Elsewhere, Reading & Leeds will feature the likes of Stormzy, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Post Malone, Disclosure and Liam Gallagher,with the festivals featuring two main stages for the first time. You can find full stage times here, and the latest weather forecast here.

The addition of You Me At Six comes just hours after US outfit Fever 333 announced that they were pulling out of Reading & Leeds, as well as other UK tour dates.

Other US-based artists such as Queens Of The Stone Age and Machine Gun Kelly were forced to pull out of R&L 2021 due to COVID-related travel restrictions. Those acts were replaced on the line-up by Biffy Clyro and Blossoms respectively.

Biffy Clyro have promised fans that their headline appearances this weekend will be “a gig for the ages”.

“It’ll be celebrating so much more than a weekend of music,” frontman Simon Neil told NME in a retrospective interview about the band’s history with the two festivals.

“We’ll all be together at last. It’s more important than any Reading & Leeds before. This time last year I just couldn’t envisage more than 20 people standing together ever again as I’m a bit of a cynic.”