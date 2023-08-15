You Me At Six cancel US tour: “We will try to make it up to you”

English rock band You Me At Six have announced the cancellation of their upcoming US tour.

Yesterday (August 14), the band took to social media to announce the cancellation, explaining that the tour had to be scrapped over “personal reasons”.

“We regret to announce that our tour of the US due to start next month is cancelled due to personal reasons. We’re sorry to all our American Sixers who have tickets. We really do love you and we will try to make it up to you,” the band wrote.

You Me At Six have also confirmed that refunds are now available to ticket-holders at their point of purchase.

Sorry to all our American Sixers🖤 pic.twitter.com/oc4B7D1Edg — You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) August 14, 2023

The now-cancelled US tour would have been the band’s first headline tour across the country since 2019, and would have been in support of their latest album, ‘Truth Decay’. You Me At Six would have been supported by Mothica and Wolf & Bear during their run of shows in September and October.

The Weybridge quintet’s new album ‘Truth Decay’ was released in February after a two-week delay due to vinyl production issues. It features the singles ‘Deep Cuts’, ‘heartLESS’, ‘No Future? Yeah Right’, ‘Mixed Emotions (I Didn’t Know How To Tell You What I Was Going Through)’, and ‘:mydopamine’.

‘Truth Decay’ is the band’s eighth album and sees them return to their emo roots. Speaking about it to NME, frontman Josh Franceschi said: “There’s nothing better than healthy competition. There’s a very obvious revival of the scene that has become really poignant and I just saw a lot of other people doing it and thought, they can’t do it like us. They woke up a sleeping giant.”