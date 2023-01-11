You Me At Six delay new album due to vinyl production issues

You Me At Six have been forced to push back the release of their eighth studio album ‘Truth Decay’.

The five-piece band were originally set to drop the forthcoming record – the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Suckapunch’ – on January 27.

Described by frontman Josh Franceschi as “quintessential You Me At Six with a twist”, the project has already been previewed by the tracks ‘Mixed Emotions…’, ‘Deep Cuts’, ‘Heartless’ and ‘No Future? Yeah Right’.

Today (January 11), YMA6 posted a statement on social media to announce that the full LP will now be arriving later than planned.

“We’re sorry to announce that our album ‘Truth Decay’ has been postponed due to vinyl production issues,” the message read. The group confirmed a new release date of Friday, February 10.

“It’s a pain that continues to affect many artists and labels and sadly we’re joining the club,” the post continued. “We hope that you’re able to wait a couple of extra weeks.” See the tweet below.

⚠️ TRUTH DECAY 10TH FEB pic.twitter.com/mx7vy3M9Pc — You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) January 11, 2023

You Me At Six went on to promise fans that they’ll make up for the delay at their UK headline tour, which kicks off on February 1 (see the full itinerary below, and find any remaining tickets here).

FEBRUARY

1 – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

3 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

4 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

6 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

7 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

9 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

10 – International Arena, Cardiff

11 – Alexandra Palace, London

In late 2021, various figures from the music industry spoke to NME about the reasons behind the ongoing delays in manufacturing vinyl.

Josh Cohen, who runs indie label Memorials of Distinction and also manages artists including Porridge Radio, explained that producing vinyl has “always been a bit of palaver”. At the time, he said he was trying to plot an album release that wouldn’t be possible until 2023 at the earliest.

“I’m worried about it and it’s insane,” Cohen told NME. “If you work in the independent music world, everything is very last-minute anyway. Trying to get stuff done six months ahead of time is a big ask, now it’s much more than that.”

He went on to say that the process of getting physical records made was “a huge source of stress” for managers, adding: “There are a weird number of factors coming together at once.”

Additionally, Cohen noted the “weird bottleneck” of LPs that had been postponed as a result of the COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile, new findings have revealed that vinyl outsold CD in 2022 for the first time in 35 years.

Vinyl album sales grew by 11 per cent to £150.5million, while CD album sales, in contrast, fell by 17.4 per cent to £124million – the first time vinyl outsold CD by value since 1987, according to the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA).