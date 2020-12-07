You Me At Six have launched their own ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ vegan hot sauce

You Me At Six have launched their own hot sauce, named after their forthcoming new album ‘SUCKAPUNCH’.

The vegan hot sauce, created in collaboration with Lou’s Brews, is limited to 200 bottles and comes only with pre-orders of the new record.

Speaking of the new sauce, bassist Matt Barnes said: “We have always loved our hot sauce, especially when we are on tour. It is an absolute must to spice up the super noodles and microwave meals when travelling on the tour bus.

Advertisement

“The SUCKAPUNCH sauce is a Habanero based chilli sauce with distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar and salt. It starts with a big punch of spice, before the vinegar and sweetness come through and goes great with anything that needs a little punch of fire!”

Lou of Lou’s Brews added: “I jumped at the chance to collaborate with the guys when I found out they’re all a bunch of spice heads. It’s been awesome working alongside the fellas, playing around with recipe ideas, and I’m stoked for the world to try our delicious little baby.”

‘SUCKAPUNCH’ is set to come out on January 15 via Underdog Records / AWAL. So far the band have shared ‘MAKEMEFEELALIVE’, ‘Beautiful Way’ and the album’s title track.

Speaking to NME about the forthcoming album, frontman Josh Franceschi said: “It takes the traditional You Me At Six sound and gives it a fresh feel which is what we wanted for this album. On our last album ‘VI’, it felt like we were sparring with the idea of the next step for the band.

Advertisement

“With ‘SUCKAPUNCH’ it feels like we’re there. We now understand how to implement our interests in hip-hop and R&B without it feeling forced or contrived. I don’t think anybody has heard our band do what we are doing right now.”