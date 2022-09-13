Listen to You Me At Six’s new collaboration with Enter Shikari’s Rou Reynolds

You Me At Six have released a new collaborative single with Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds – listen to ‘No Future? Yeah Right’ below.

The joint track was premiered on Daniel P Carter’s ‘Rock Show’ on BBC Radio 1 last night (September 12).

Reynolds had described the anthemic, synth-heavy song as “a belter” in a previous post on social media. The collaboration arrives with a red-filtered official video, which you can watch below.

‘No Future? Yeah Right’ follows on from You Me At Six’s previous single ‘Deep Cuts’. That track marked the band’s first new music since their seventh and most recent studio album, 2021’s ‘Suckapunch’.

NO FUTURE? YEAH RIGHT. WORLD PREMIERE. AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE FROM MIDNIGHT. pic.twitter.com/lyVeNORGk8 — You Me At Six (@youmeatsix) September 12, 2022

Enter Shikari also recently teamed up with Wargasm on the song ‘The Void Stares Back’. The two bands performed the collaboration together during Enter Shikari’s sets at Reading & Leeds 2022 last month.

Additionally, this year’s R&L saw Reynolds take to the stage with Pendulum to perform on Australian drum’n’bass outfit’s remix of Shikari’s ‘Sorry You’re Not A Winner’.

Speaking to NME backstage at Reading, Reynolds recalled the “surreal” moment Pendulum got in touch to say that they were interested in re-working the song.

“I was like ‘this is so interesting, what are they going to do with it?'” he said. “And it’s so good. It’s killer.”

Enter Shikari’s latest studio album, ‘Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible’, came out in April 2020.

Elsewhere in his chat with NME, Reynolds teased that Enter Shikari’s next record “seems to be coming together as wall-to-wall bangers”.

“We’re a band that prides ourselves on musical agility, so that’s something that’ll always be with us,” he explained. “But I think the tracks we’re writing at the moment are all quite high energy, there’s a lot of bangers, straight up bangers.”